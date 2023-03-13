Victim’s Family Planning To Sue After GloRilla, Finesse2Tymes Show Stampede

The aftermath of GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes’ fatal New York show continues, as the two rappers may now face legal action stemming from one of the victim’s family.

According to TMZ, the sister of victim Brandy Miller has revealed plans to sue the “Tomorrow 2” and “Back End” spitters, the concert’s promoters and the Main Street Armory, where the incident happened.

Not only did the victim’s sister share with the media outlet that her family will be hiring “high-profile” legal assistance with “no plans to back down,” she’s also revealed that her sister’s organs have been donated following her death.

“My sister is a Black, strong, African American hero today in her death she still stands a hero,” she said in a video on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The three women who have succumbed to their injuries have been identified as Rhondesia Belton 33, of Buffalo, N.Y., Aisha Stephens of Syracuse, N.Y., and Brandy Miller of Rochester, where the concert took place.

Neither GloRilla nor Finesse2Tymes were present at the time of the stampede, and neither rapper has reason to be under criminal investigation at this time. Glo and Finesse have both expressed their condolences to the victims’ families.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” the Memphis rapper wrote following the tragedy. “My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Finesse stated, “As far as the situation in New York, condolences to the family and the people who was injured. That’s what I wanted to say. I think it was a situation where someone fell, and people started running, things got out of control and innocent people got hurt. But it wasn’t nothing violent going on. It’s just the internet.”