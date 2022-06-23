Vince Carter’s Home Robbed Of Nearly $100K As Wife And Children Were In Bed

As many fathers across the nation were celebrating their fatherhood on Father’s Day with loved ones, retired NBA star Vince Carter was filing a police report for a home invasion and burglary.

On Wednesday (June 22), the Atlanta Police Department released a police report from June 19 (Father’s Day and Juneteenth) stating that the former power forward’s home had been robbed of nearly $100,000 in cash. The incident took place at Carter’s home at approximately 11:50 p.m. ET on Sunday night while his wife Sondi and two sons were at home and in bed.

Sondi Carter reported to police that she was in bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises coming from the front entrance of their home. She swiftly grabbed her children and hid in a closet, as she called 911 and texted her neighborhood patrol.

While in the closet, Sondi shared with police that she could hear someone rummaging through their belongings in different rooms, which were left in disarray. According to the Atlanta Journal, the neighborhood patrol officer was the first to arrive on the scene where he actually saw a man fleeing in a black SUV.

It is assumed that Carter, who now works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, wasn’t present in the home with his family at the time of the invasion. $16,000 of Carter’s money was retrieved in front of his Tuxedo Park home. Carter reported to police that there was a small portion of the $100,000 in cash that he kept in a bag in a closet. Besides money, Carter’s gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine was also collected from the grounds of the 10,000-square-foot home. The Glock was reported to not have belonged to Carter.

No one was injured during the heinous crime, but the incident does raise an eyebrow about the property described as a “family compound” with “state-of-the-art home security.” According to a real estate listing of the home, the security system built within the home grounds includes 16 closed-circuit security cameras, with a fence that surrounds the home, including an electronic gate across the driveway. However, the burglars were able to smash open the front window of the property to get inside.

So far, there have been no arrests made from the burglary but a fingerprint has been obtained from the scene by police for further investigation.