Viral Sensation Nenobia Washington Dead At 38

Nenonbia Washington, known for her 2015 viral interview with HotNewHipHop, has died. The 38-year-old Brooklyn native appears to have fallen to her death, according to several reports.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to Complex that a woman later identified as Washington was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by NYPD officers on Saturday evening (Oct. 30) in front of a residential building. She was then taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing, but “preliminary information showed that the injuries pointed to Washington having fallen from an elevated position.”

David Jackson—father to Washington’s son, Tyeleck—told TMZ that the family has received various accounts of what transpired from those claiming to have witnessed the tragic incident. However, he was told she fell from a window.

Though there are reports that Washington was reported missing, prior to her death, Jackson told the outlet he spoke with her the night prior and she was not missing.

In April 2015, Washington went viral after HotNewHipHop published a video interview (below) during which she passionately supported Jay-Z and the TIDAL streaming platform. She also professed her support for Hillary Clinton and denounced other rappers and ISIS.

Washington expressed, “Let me show y’all how Brooklyn I am” before rapping along to Hov’s “Imaginary Players.” TIDAL tweeted their condolences over the weekend.

Our hearts are with BKTIDALWAVE and her family today. Rest In Peace to The Queen of Brooklyn. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 31, 2021

Washington is survived by her son. A GoFundMe has been started by Jackson to help raise funds for funeral expenses and hold a celebration in Brooklyn that “she would be proud of.” Additional funds will go towards her son.