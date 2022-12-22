Virginia Rapper Sentenced To 5 Months For Capitol Riot Album Art

A Virginia rapper by the name of Bugzie The Don was sentenced to five months in prison Monday (Dec. 19) after entering a guilty plea in connection to January 2021’s U.S. Capitol riot. He’s being detained for his album cover art that features an image from the unforgettable incident.

Bugzie the Don, born Antionne Brodnax, photoshopped himself smoking on top of a truck while the Capitol riot took place in the background. The graphic was then utilized as the cover art to his 2021 album The Capital.

Per WUSA, the Justice Department fought for a 21-month sentence, which considers Brodnax’s criminal history. In addition, the artist reportedly promised the FBI that he’d deliver photos and videos on his phone dating from the day of the U.S. Capitol riot, but deleted them.

Bugzie’s attorney Mary Maguire asked the judge for probation for her client and claimed that he was a “great community asset” who owns a clothing line and music label.

However, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled that the rapper had willfully violated the administration of justice, and brought up that Brodnax “had a problem historically with following conditions imposed upon him.”

According to Time, earlier this year, the median prison sentence for Capitol rioters of low-level offenses were 45 days. The outlet also reported that many misdemeanor offenders had been subjected to periods of home detention, forced to pay fines, complete community service, and accept probation for charges including illegally parading or demonstrating in the Capitol.

Brodnax was ultimately sentenced to a year of supervised release only after he completes his five-month sentence.

Listen to more about Bugzie The Don’s case below.