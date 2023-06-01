Vybz Kartel Reportedly Facing “Life-Threatening” Illness In Prison

Vybz Kartel is reportedly facing a “life-threatening” illness behind bars.

According to Fox 5 News, his private doctor expressed that his Graves’ Disease and heart condition have worsened under inhumane prison conditions in solitary lockdown.

The artist, né Adidja Azim Palmer, was placed under lockdown after an alleged cell phone infraction. Isat Buchanan, the superstar’s human rights attorney, disclosed that his condition could be fatal if he doesn’t get the help he needs soon.

“Mr. Palmer’s illness is actually life-threatening,” Buchanan expressed. “He’s in a cell, and if you can picture a brick oven, because that’s how those cells are built, the ventilation is next to none.

“His neck was swollen, if you think of a shirt that is about 18.5 inches in the neck area, you couldn’t close the collar on his neck, and that’s how bad it is in this moment. His face is actually swollen. And one other thing. He always wears glasses; in this condition, that causes his eyes to protrude.”

Buchanan continued, voicing concern for Palmer potentially succumbing to his illness.

“Fighting for his life, yes, because it can be dangerous. We do not want to get a phone call to say that because he was under this 23-hour lockdown, and unable to breathe, that he succumbed to his illness.”

Vybz Kartel’s son, Adidja Jahiem Palmer, also spoke about his father’s condition, insisting that it, “weighs on my heart, I think about it a lot, but honestly, we just have to stay strong and know he is doing the best he can.”

Before the alleged cell phone infraction, Kartel was located at Horizon Adult Remand Centre. He was then transferred to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in September 2022. His attorney labeled the move a “serious problem.” Buchanan also claimed that Horizon is the “only medically equipped” institution to aid Palmer’s health.

In 2014, Palmer, 47, was sentenced to life for the murder of his associate Clive “Lizard” Williams. He has remained behind bars since.