Washington Joins List Of States Offering Vaccine Incentives Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

: Lidet Becker, 15, receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Maureen Stevens at Harborview Medical Center on May 13, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The hospital began vaccinating children aged 12-15 following approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

On June 7, the state of Washington officially joined a growing number of states offering vaccine incentives to those who decide to get their coronavirus shot. The state’s liquor and cannabis board revealed the ‘Jabs For Joints’ campaign which allows adult participants to receive one free marijuana joint if they receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The offer, which expires July 12, only covers one pre-roll joint, for adults ages 21 and over, and no other product may be provided as part of this allowance.

According to the official release, any cannabis joint provided to a customer must be associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location, and the complimentary joint must be given during the same visit as receiving the vaccination, and may not be delayed, postponed, or otherwise acquired at a later date or time.

The board has also approved the option for bars to offer one free alcoholic beverage to customers with proof of vaccination through June 30.

Governor Jay Inslee shared on Twitter that 66% of the Evergreen State’s residents over the age of 16 have at least one vaccine and announced a goal of 70% by June 30.

Washingtonians are getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities. We are encouraged by the progress and we will likely hit the 70% goal before June 30 – but only if more Washingtonians get this lifesaving vaccine. pic.twitter.com/ohmNfBCjUW — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 9, 2021

The state of Ohio initiated vaccine incentives with the Vax-A-Million program established last month. On May 12, Governor Mike DeWine revealed a lottery drawing with a prize of up to $1 million for adult residents who get a vaccine as well as a scholarship opportunity for teenagers to win a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room, and board.

“For a year, Ohioans have made sacrifices to save lives and keep our state moving forward. What you have done has really worked! And now, we have a powerful weapon that is almost 100 percent effective in beating the virus,” Governor DeWine said. “Simply put, the vaccine is stronger and better than medical experts ever imagined. And now, everyone 12 and over can use it to protect themselves — to put an invisible shield of protection around themselves. Everyone can now control their own health—their own destiny.”

The state of Califonria revealed a similar program, launching Vax For The Win. Qualified residents aged 12 and older, can receive a $1.5 million grand prize selected on June 15, be one of 30 to win $50,000, or selected for a $50 gift card.

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” said Governor Newsom in a statement on May 27.

“California has already made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, with the lowest case rates in the country, while administering millions more vaccines than any other state. But we aren’t stopping there, we’re doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to help us fully reopen safely.”

Illinois, New York, West Virginia, Oregon, and others have also implemented programs. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned citizens and authority alike must remain aware as the pandemic continues despite falling infection rates and rising vaccine numbers.

“We don’t want to declare victory prematurely because we still have a ways to go,” Fauci said to the Guardian. “But the more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer.”

He continued, “as long as there is some degree of activity throughout the world, there’s always a danger of variants emerging and diminishing somewhat the effectiveness of our vaccines.”