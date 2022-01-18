Miami Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Dead At 28 Following Drive-By Shooting

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, 28, has died after being murdered in a drive-by shooting in the West Kendall section of the city this past Friday (Jan. 14). The incident occurred as Pooh, born Shandler Beaubien, was leaving a birthday celebration at Zoo Miami in a vehicle with two young children and an adult woman. Eighty shell-casings were reportedly found at the scene of the crime.

Authorities say that Pooh stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue when a gray Lexus sedan pulled alongside him and opened fire on Pooh, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The other passengers, which included a 1-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy, were not harmed during the shooting, which is being described as an “ambush,” according to the Miami Herald.

Beaubien, who had previously been involved in a May 2020 shooting incident in which he was wounded in the thigh and leg, was reportedly already on law enforcement’s radar and alleged to have been involved in numerous shootings in Miami over the past year. Local police officials are also anticipating possible retaliatory shootings or other acts of violence in connection to Beaubien’s murder.

The rapper, who was signed to rap powerhouse Quality Control, was a rising prospect prior to his death, having scored a minor hit with his 2020 single, “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue),” which was accompanied by a music video (below) that has received over 250,000 views to date.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our beloved artists Wavy Navy Pooh,” the label wrote in a statement following Beaubien’s death. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Virgin Records, Quality Control’s parent label, also issued a statement sending their condolences to Pooh while pointing out his merits as an artist and philanthropist. “Wavy believed in giving back to his community, as well as sharing his hardship through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves and will forever miss you.”

No suspects have been arrested at this time.