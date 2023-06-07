Florida White Woman Who Killed Black Neighbor Charged With Manslaughter

Susan Lorincz, center, after her arrest in Ocala, Fla., Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Lorincz is accused of fatally shooting her neighbor, Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four.

A white woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor through her front door following a dispute last week in Florida has been arrested. According to data made public through the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Lorincz, 58, was booked into police custody on Wednesday morning (June 7) after her arrest the night before. She is accused of killing Ajike Owens, 35.

Lorincz’s booking information lists five charges, including felony manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, and two counts of assault. The felony charge carries a 30-year sentence if convicted.

“My detectives have been working around the clock since this happened,” explained Sheriff Billy Woods in a video press conference shared to social media after Lorincz was arrested. “Rushing in to make an arrest is not the right thing to do sometimes, in fact, it can probably cause complications or cause errors.”

A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Ocala, demanding the arrest of a woman who shot and killed Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four. AP Photo/John Raoux

He continued to elaborate, “Some of you have asked me about the Stand Your Ground Law. Personally, I think it’s a great law, designed to help Floridians to defend themselves and keep themselves safe. However, it does not apply in all situations, and this situation is a prime example of when it was not justified. It was simply a killing.”

According to the caption, Lorincz and Owens’ longstanding feud resulted in the violent incident, where the victim was killed in front of her 10-year-old child. Lorincz is accused of throwing a skate at the minor and swinging an umbrella at the child, and his 12-year-old brother after the skate was launched. The children went and told their mother, who knocked at Lorincz’s before being shot through the door.

Attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement from the Owens family legal team following Lorincz’s arrest.

“While we are relieved that the woman apparently responsible for the tragic killing of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens has been arrested, we are no less concerned that accountability has taken this long because archaic laws like Stand Your Ground exist,” the statement read. “What does it say when a person can shoot and kill an unarmed mother in the presence of her young children and not be immediately taken into custody, questioned, or charged?”

Twitter/@BenCrumpLaw

The Ocala StarBanner reported 50-60 people protested at the Marion County Judicial Center on Tuesday before the arrest was made, calling for justice from State Attorney William Gladson. Additionally, about 100 people gathered on the Ocala, Fla., downtown square.

Crowds chanting “No justice, No Peace!” carried signs with Owens’ photo.

According to 20 WCJB ABC, Owens’ family claims Lorincz has previously made racist comments about the children.