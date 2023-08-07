William Dilday Jr., First Black TV Station Manager, Dies At 85

William Dilday Jr., the first Black television station manager, has passed away at the age of 85.

His daughter, Erika Dilday, confirmed via The New York Times that he died in Newton, Mass on July 27. Dilday Jr. reportedly dealt with complications stemming from a fall and passed away in the hospital.

“William Dilday was an inspirational leader for the media, and an important figure in Jackson, Miss., and the wider news media,” Representative Bennie Thompson told the Times. “His tireless work made a lasting impact on the media.”

Dilday Jr. had a unique journey that began with receiving his degree in business administration from Boston University in 1960. From there, he joined the army for two years before transitioning to the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and then directing personnel at WHDH in Boston.

A powerful man, with a beautiful daughter. Our condolences to dear Erika Dilday who was an AMDOC Executive Producer for our film, Fannie Lou Hamer's America.https://t.co/EHWYEJKNeS — Fannie Lou Hamer's America (@FLHAmerica) August 5, 2023

William Dilday Jr. then moved to Jackson, Miss. where he headed the state’s largest station, WLBT.

Dilday Jr. hit the ground running, increasing the number of Black employees by 133%; one of them was Dorothy Gibbs who brought in the children’s program Our Playmates. Dilday Jr. also launched Probe, which was a series that investigated political corruption in Mississippi and won a Peabody Award in 1976.

One of his most enduring contributions to the country is co-founding the National Association of Black Journalists in 1973, which has helped produce some of the most prominent public figures over the last few decades. VIBE sends its sincerest condolences to Dilday Jr’s family, friends, and loved ones.