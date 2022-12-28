Aspiring Model Victoria Goode, 27, Stabbed To Death In NYC Women’s Shelter

On Dec. 16, a 27-year-old aspiring NYC model named Victoria Goode was fatally stabbed by a roommate while staying at a Manhattan women’s shelter, NYPD reports. Allegedly, 42-year-old Charmaine Croffman got into an altercation with Goode about loud music playing in their room.

Reportedly, around 10 p.m. Goode was found profusely bleeding in the sixth-floor hallway of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street. She was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

New York Daily News reported that another shelter resident heard screaming and witnessed blood in the hallway.

“I heard a lot of screaming and I came out, went upstairs and seen a lot of blood in the hallway,” Melinda Anders, 63, stated. “It made my stomach upset. That’s something I can’t forget. I heard it all the way down on the second floor.”

In video surveillance, Croffman was reportedly seen getting rid of a bloody knife afterward, tossing it into a trash can on a nearby street. She was apprehended on Dec. 20 by NYPD and is currently being held without bond. The suspect is being charged with murder reportedly.

Per PEOPLE, Goode migrated from Oklahoma City to New York City in 2017 to take on her dreams of becoming a runway model. Her brother shared with Daily News that his sister recently had a chance to do a photoshoot for VOGUE Mexico, but was still trying to save more money. Goode decided to stay in women’s shelters and with friends while trying to get into a more stabile living situation.

“She feared for her life before the attack, that’s what her mother told me,” her father, James Goode, 65, told The New York Post, claiming that the attack may have been the head of an ongoing issue. “She complained to the shelter more than once, and she called the cops too.”

“My baby’s gone, my only daughter,” he grievingly added.

The New Providence shelter has been known for prior incidents, according to residents and NYPD’s 17th Precinct Council.

In an online briefing, a representative from NYPD’s 17th Precinct stated that there’s “a lot of disturbing things [at that shelter], so it’s no surprise there was an incident of this nature there. We are working to improve the situation there.”

Since Goode’s unfortunate death, her brother has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses and moving her body back to Oklahoma.