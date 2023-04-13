Women Are Lining Up To Reverse “Over Filled” BBLs And Other Butt Procedures

While having a huge, perky backside has been the go-to look for the last decade or so, many who’ve gone under the knife to obtain this figure artificially are now reversing the process, according to prominent NYC plastic surgeon, Dr. Ryan Neinstein.

“These women can’t walk down the street comfortable in their own skin while looking like a cartoon character,” Dr. Neinstein shared with Page Six after revealing that the majority of surgery requests he’s received pre-summer 2023 are to correct Brazilian butt lifts and other butt procedures that “are typically being done in South Florida and Colombia.”

“While clothing and hairstyles are easy to experiment with new styles, in my opinion, surgery should aim for timeless beauty.”

Photo Essay In Cosmetic Surgery. Incision With A Scalpel To Insert The Cannula. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

“I commonly have to shrink and tighten the buttock along with sculpting adjacent areas to give a more proportionate and elegant look,” he added, as “over-filled” BBLs are often considered déclassé to the bourgeoisie.

Of course, it’s not only about the look, as poorly done procedures often lead to severe medical complications and even death.

Dr. Neinstein’s clients pay approximately $25,000 for “a reconstructive reverse BBL” from the pro.

The trend of removing excessive butt fillers isn’t just for the richest of New York City, as celebs ranging from Blac Chyna to Cardi B have spoken on having their own butt’s reduced and reshaped after going under the knife, pre-fame.

“I got it out of me,” Cardi B said of her own butt injections last year. “Of course they took it out of me, but they still had to shape my butt because they took a lot of a** shots out. So, I actually removed my a** shots out of my butt. I removed 95 percent of it and young girls…Not young girls because it’s young and older. Whatever you do, don’t get a** shots. I’m really against them.”

Amid her own spiritual journey, Blac Chyna also reduced her butt (as well as her breasts) by having the shots she had inserted at 19 years old removed.

“I got it when I was 19 years old, but now I’m moving here in life, so I want this sh*t out of my a*** so I can grow,” she shared.

Singer K. Michelle also had her butt shots removed, hosting Lifetime series My Killer Body in 2022, which highlighted women who suffered various medical emergencies after going under the knife.