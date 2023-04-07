XXXTentacion’s Murderers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Three men found responsible for the 2018 shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion were each handed a life sentence on Thursday (April 6). The rapper was robbed of $50,000 and shot outside of a Florida motorcycle shop on June 18, 2018.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were identified and convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Last week, a jury made their decision after eight days of deliberation.

According to ABC News, prosecutors were able to link Boatwright, Williams and Newsome to the murder after an in-depth, month-long investigation. Experts used extensive video surveillance taken inside and outside the store, as well as videos made by the murderers flashing the money they stole from XXX, née Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy.

Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome, center, and Michael Boatwright were found guilty of first-degree murder of XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 20, 2023. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel /AP

The testimony of a fourth man, Robert Allen, also assisted prosecution as he admitted to partaking in the robbery. Allen pleaded guilty in 2022 to second-degree murder, and will await his fate now that the other three have been convicted.

Per outlet, the defense deemed Allen “a liar” who only pleaded to avoid a life sentence, like the rest. The defense also named Drake in the investigation as a possible suspect, since he allegedly had beef with XXXTentacion online a while back. However, no evidence has been sufficient enough to bring Drizzy into this case.

Video footage showed two masked gunmen blocking XXX’s BMW with their SUV before getting out and confronting the 20-year-old singer at the driver’s window. Then he was fatally shot more than once.

The assailants then grabbed the rapper’s Louis Vuitton book bag, holding cash that he had just withdrew from the bank, before fleeing the scene.