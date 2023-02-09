XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Says He Only Received $5K Of $50K From Fatal Robbery

One of the men implicated in the murder of XXXTentacion has revealed that he only received $5,000 for his participation in the robbery that took place prior to the rapper’s death.

Robert Allen, one of four men charged in connection with the murder, took the stand yesterday (Feb. 8) to serve as a witness for the prosecution, during which he detailed the events that led up to the robbery and fatal shooting.

At one point during his testimony, Allen explains that he only received $5,000 of the $50,000 that was taken during the robbery due to his unwillingness to commit the crime, with the other three suspects splitting the remaining $45,000 equally at $15,000 apiece. The informant added that one of his codefendants, Dedrick Williams, suggested that Allen not receive any of the money taken during the robbery, but that the alleged triggerman, Michael Boatwright, argued that he should be compensated due to his presence during the crime.

Allen, who has accepted a plea deal in exchange for his cooperation, said that Boatwright, Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and himself were together on June 18, 2018, when Williams spotted XXXTentacion entering the RIVA Motorsports retail location in Deerfield Beach, Fla. According to Allen, Williams also confirmed that a BMW parked in the lot outside of the store belonged to XXX after seeing pics of the vehicle on the rapper’s social media. Allen and Williams then went inside RIVA Motorsports to confirm that it was XXXTentacion before returning to the parking lot to further hatch their plot to accost the 20-year-old hitmaker.

The suspect says Williams also purchased a ski mask from inside the store, with intentions to wear it during the robbery, and that the four suspects left the parking lot and waited nearby. “As they’re driving, coming out of RIVA Motorsports, Dedrick [Williams] blocks them off, and Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome get out and rob them,” Allen testified, fingering Boatwright as the alleged shooter. He says that Newsome collected the rapper’s jewelry and a Louis Vuitton bag containing the $50,000 prior to Boatwright firing at victim “two or three times” and the group fleeing the scene.

(EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on charges of first-degree murder July 10, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Broward County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last summer and will receive five years in prison and 20 years probation. Boatwright, Williams, and Newsome have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder and face a life prison sentence if convicted.