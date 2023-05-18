XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Gets 2 Years In Prison As Co-Defendants Serve Life Sentences

Robert Allen, who took a plea deal and testified against his fellow defendants in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion, reacts as his sentence is handed down at the Broward County Courthouse, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Allen was sentenced to an additional two years in prison and 15 years probation.

Robert Allen, the final defendant involved in XXXTentacion’s death, has been sentenced.

According to the Miami Herald, Broward Circuit Judge Michael A. Usan sentenced Allen, 27, to two years in prison after he accepted a plea deal. After his release, the murder suspect will serve twenty years of probation as a part of the agreement.

The deal saw him turning on his co-defendants, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome, in exchange for a lighter sentence and the opportunity “to turn his life around.”

“To say I’m sorry does not even begin the true inner remorse I want to make known,” Robert told the court. “I know that these words that I will speak will never erase the pain and sorrow and loss of what the family will have from now on. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about what happened and beg for forgiveness from God.”

Robert Allen, who took a plea deal and testified against his fellow defendants in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion, enters the courtroom, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Allen was sentenced to and additional two years in prison and 15 years probation. Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

Judge Usan responded to Allen’s apology, claiming that he believes his remorse for his involvement in the rapper’s death. “No sentencing is easy, and this one is hard,” Usan said. “I genuinely believe you are sorry for what you have done and not sorry for yourself.”

XXXTentacion’s aunt, Deandra Ellis, spoke on behalf of the family and insisted that “they are satisfied with the outcome.”

“I say we are content as far as what the judge threw out for the sentencing,” she said. “We still have a long road ahead of us. It’s still a day-by-day process for us. Every day is just another day that he’s missing.”

XXXTentacion, né Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot and killed on June 18, 2018, after leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Robert Allen reasoned that Derrick, Michael, and Trayvon were the brains behind the plot to rob Onfroy, while maintaining he was against it.

Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome, center, and Michael Boatwright were found guilty of first-degree murder of XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 20, 2023. Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

Williams, Boatwright, and Newsome were all sentenced to life in prison in the lengthy court case in April 2023.