XXXTentacion Murder Trial Enters Deliberation, Rests In Jury’s Hands

Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, right, and alleged accomplices, Dedrick Williams, left, and Trayvon Newsome, look towards the courtroom door during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Boatwright, 28, Williams, 26, and Newsome, 24, are on trial for the June 2018 shooting of emerging rap star XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy. They also are charged with armed robbery and have pleaded not guilty.

XXXTentacion’s murder trial has entered deliberations. According to the Associated Press, the trial’s deliberations began on Wednesday (March 8) following Tuesday’s closing arguments.

Attorney Joseph Kimokk issued his final defense during this time, pleading with the jurors that his client, Michael Boatwright, had nothing to do with murdering the artist, née Jahseh Onfroy, due to lack of DNA evidence.

“Whoever (XXXTentacion) struggled with is not in this courtroom,” Kimok expressed to the jurors. “The DNA proves that someone not named Michael Boatwright or Trayvon Newsome participated in this murder.” He also added that Dedrick Williams, 26, was not found to be included in the murder due to a lack of DNA evidence.

Lead prosecutor Pascale Achille showed the juror’s surveillance footage from the day of the crime and repeated Robert Allen’s testimony. Allen previously pleaded guilty in 2022 to second-degree murder and then testified against his ex-associates.

In this Bank of America surveillance video image, Jahseh Onfroy, 20, whose stage name was XXXTentacion, places $50,000 he withdrew from his account in a Louis Vuitton bag at a Bank of America branch, on June 18, 2018, in a video that was shown during the murder trial of defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. XXXTentacion was robbed of the money and killed outside Riva Motorsports in Pompano Beach in 2018. Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

She then showed the jury a clip recorded by the men shortly after the murder took place, calling the men out for their alleged savage nature.

“This is who they are,” Achille expressed. “This is their real character. Killers that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing $50,000 from him, this is what they do. Look at how happy they look. Look at how excited they look to have this money.”

Newsome, Boatwright, and Williams all face mandatory life sentences if they’re convicted. However, the prosecutors did not choose to seek the death penalty in the case. Furthermore, the jury will have to decide on the three men’s fates separately, which could result in only one or two, if not all three, of the suspected killers being convicted.

On June 18, 2018, Onfroy and an unnamed friend were exiting Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. As they attempted to depart the suburban locale, their vehicle was blocked by an SUV, and two masked gunmen ambushed them. One of the men shot the rapper repeatedly, with another grabbing a Louis Vuitton bag holding $50,000. XXX’s friend was reportedly unharmed.