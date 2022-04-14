Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Of NBA Youngboy’s Baby’s Mother

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the 21-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother to one of NBA Youngboy’s children.

In April 2020, the rapper and Jacobs were at his home when Mayweather—his rumored fianceé—arrived at the residence. An argument ensued which led to the then-19-year-old grabbing two knives. Jacobs reportedly stepped toward Mayweather leading the teen to rush towards Jacobs with the weapon. Jacobs told authorities that she didn’t feel the initial stab until Mayweather stabbed her with the second knife.

Mayweather’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, spoke with XXL on Wednesday (April 13) about the plea deal. “We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior,” he explained.

Iyanna was originally facing decades in prison and will be due in court on June 16 for sentencing.

Mayweather and Youngboy share one child, a son named Kentrell Jr. Her father expressed in an interview, “I’m proud of my daughter even though she’s a little young to have a baby. She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”