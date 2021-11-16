Yella Beezy Accused Of Raping Woman He Met On Instagram

Rap star Yella Beezy’s bad luck with the law continues as he has been accused of raping a woman he met during their first date.

According to court documents, Beezy, born Markies Conway, allegedly contacted a woman on Instagram via a direct message and inquired if she was looking for a new friend. After messaging back and forth, the two agreed to meet up on a date in Beezy’s hometown of Dallas, Texas. The date, which included dinner and a trip to the bowling alley, continued at Beezy’s home at his behest, to which the woman allegedly agreed. However, according to the woman, after Beezy requested a shirtless massage, he proceeded to jump on her and began kissing her forcibly. Despite asking him to stop and repeatedly telling him “no,” the rapper allegedly “inserted his penis into her vagina.”

The woman says she was able to make an escape from Beezy as he began to gaslight her by arguing that she initiated their sexual interaction by kissing, and reported the incident to the authorities during a visit to the ER following her date with Beezy. Earlier this month (Nov. 5), Beezy was arrested and charged with sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was detained at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and the alleged charges Beezy is facing were filed by the Plano Police Department.

His arrest coincided with the announcement of his new label partnership with Asylum Records, which occurred on the exact same date. Beezy has been released on a $57,500 bond.