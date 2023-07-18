YNW Melly’s Murder “Confession” Texts Read In Court During Trial

YNW Melly was presented with a potentially damning piece of evidence this week during his double murder trial, as prosecutors read his alleged text messages confessing to the crimes out loud in court.

“On the final day of the State’s case, they finally introduce the ‘I did that. Shhh’ text they told the jury about in their opening statement. Prosecutors say this is #YNWMelly’s confession to the killings,” Cathy Russon, executive producer of Law & Crime Network wrote on Twitter on Monday (July 17). The post included a photo that shows the “Murder On My Mind” rapper writing “I did that” with a smiling emoji to Peezy Gambino. The second message, also to Peezy, reads “Shhh.”

The defense attempted to deny that these messages came from the Florida rapper, arguing that he writes the word “that” as “dat” in several previous texts. The prosecution countered with some of the 24-year-old’s text messages where he does, in fact, spell “that” properly. Check out the text screenshot and Russon’s recap below.

DAT v. THAT. On cross-exam, the defense shows many texts where #YNWMelly spells the word 'that' as 'dat". Defense insinuating whoever typed "that" wasn't their client. #YNWMellyTrial — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) July 17, 2023

Now on redirect the prosecutor shows many examples of #YNWMelly spelling 'that' correctly. — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) July 17, 2023

YNW Melly was arrested in 2019 and charged with two counts of premeditated murder. The Just A Matter Of Slime rapper is accused of killing two of his friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in 2018.

The trial began back in June and has been a rollercoaster since. On the third day of proceedings, Melly blew a kiss at people seated in the gallery. Leondra Phillips, Thomas Jr.’s mother, told NBC Miami that the act was “disrespectful.”

A betting platform, BetOnline, also put Melly’s verdict up for wager earlier this month. “Guilty Or Innocent?” they wrote in an Instagram post. “Comment your opinion for a chance to win a $100 @BetOnline_ag Freeplay.” Beyond the opportunity to win free money via comments, fans were also encouraged to bet by being offered a signup bonus of up to $1000 based on how much users deposited into their accounts. BetOnline said the odds at -180 for a guilty verdict and +140 for not guilty, which would yield fans a solid payout, as he is expected to be found guilty. Check out the Instagram post below.