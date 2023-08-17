YNW Melly Seeks Release On Bond While Awaiting New Murder Trial

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, reacts after the judge declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict at the Broward County Courthouse on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Demons, 24, was accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018.

YNW Melly is hoping for a release from prison on bond while he waits for a new trial date.

According to NBC Miami, on Tuesday (Aug. 15), the Florida native’s attorneys filed paperwork on his behalf requesting the opportunity to be freed while he awaits a retrial. He is facing murder charges stemming from a 2018 double homicide.

The motion argues that since Melly’s co-defendant Corten “YNW Borten” Henry, who is facing the same charges, has been granted bond that their client should be afforded that same right. While murder charges are typically non-bondable offenses, the judge presiding over the case has the discretion to rule in the defense’s favor.

In this handout photo provided by the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office, rapper YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is seen in a police booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February 13, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Broward’s Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, is accused of murdering two of his friends and YNW members Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and 19-year-old Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas in 2018. According to authorities, Henry was the driver of the vehicle Williams and Thomas were shot in, with Melly pegged as the triggerman. However, the rapper has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was asleep at home at the time of the slayings.

Surrendering to authorities in February 2019 and pleading not guilty, Melly’s trial ended with a hung jury last month. Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case following weeks of testimony from the prosecution and the defense and days of deliberation.

YNW Melly’s murder retrial is scheduled to start Oct. 9, beginning with jury selection. He is facing the possibility of a death sentence if convicted.