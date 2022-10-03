YNW Melly Speaks Out Following Prison Escape Allegations

Incarcerated rap star YNW Melly has broken his silence following reports of him orchestrating an attempted prison escape, publicly speaking out to fans and thanking them for their support.

The Florida native, who is accused of murdering two of his friends in a 2018 double homicide, spoke out via a phone call that was recorded and shared on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram account.

“I just wanna let all my fans know that God is real and Jesus is real, you know what I’m saying? He has anointed my head with oil, you feel me? He has cleansed my soul,” Melly shared.

The “Mixed Personalities” rapper continued, adding “He has blessed me to really see the reason y’all love me, the reason everybody loves my music, is because of God. He gave me that gift. He is the reason I’m coming home – nobody else.”

Before ending the call, Melly voiced his appreciation for those who have stood by his side during his ongoing legal battle. “I love y’all, and I love y’all so much,” he said. “I thank God for all of y’all every day. Thank y’all, just keep me in your prayers. Amen.”

Melly’s remarks come days after news of the rapper’s alleged plot to escape from prison, which was revealed during a recent court hearing, made headlines last week. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s General Counsel’s Office, the rapper’s plans to escape were uncovered via a tip from a confidential informant, who also accused a member of the rapper’s legal team and another inmate of being involved. Following a search of YNW Melly and the inmate in question’s cells, a six-inch shank, multiple razor blades, lighters, rolling papers, and prescription pills were found. However, Melly was not found with any contraband, including a handcuff key the informant had alerted officials was in his possession.

According to the rapper’s mother, the allegations levied against him have no credence and are simply a tactic by the authorities to further sully his character and reputation.

“They do not want him having attorney visits in person, which will cause for ineffective counsel,” she said in an Instagram video addressing the accusation. “So, we went to court for that, and they took his phone calls and they have him locked down. They had no evidence whatsoever that his attorneys did anything wrong to prove these accusations but they knew it would get picked up by the media,” she said. “So when we get ready to pick a jury, hopefully, in the next two weeks, it’s going to be ‘Oh, this kid tried to escape. Oh, this kid tried to do all these things.’”

Melly was also previously accused of ordering a hit on his own mother by prosecutors earlier this year.

Melly, born Jamell Maurice Demons, is currently awaiting trial on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder for his role in the deaths of fellow YNW members Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams in 2018. The rapper faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. The state was originally seeking the death penalty, but his attorneys were able to remove the possibility of capitol punishment from his sentencing based on a technicality.

Listen to YNW Melly’s phone call below.