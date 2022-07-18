Man Arrested After Threatening Mass Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash

A Tennessee man has been arrested after threatening to orchestrate a mass shooting at rapper Yo Gotti’s annual birthday bash, which took place at FedExForum in Memphis last Friday (July 15). According to the city’s local news WREG 3, the suspect—identified as 28-year-old Elijah Hyman—allegedly threatened to kill himself and everyone in attendance at the concert billed “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash.” After being taken into custody, he has been charged with commissioning acts of terrorism, 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 30 counts of possession of a firearm. Hyman was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism.

The Memphis Police Department has since released a statement detailing the incident and Hyman’s subsequent arrest.

“Officers responded to an armed mental consumer call in the 200 Block of South Main Street,” the statement reads on the MPD’s official Facebook page. “Upon arriving on the scene, officers were met by the suspect, Elijah Hyman, and his girlfriend. Hyman appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend. Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum.

“Hyman was bleeding from his right hand as a result of being cut from a glass window inside of his apartment. Officers were advised Hyman had several weapons inside his apartment. Hyman was detained, placed in cuffs, and taken for medical treatment and evaluation. A search warrant was conducted on the apartment where Hyman resides and several weapons were confiscated. The ATF was contacted. Elijah Hyman, 28, was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism.”

According to reports, Hyman broke up with his girlfriend and called local police at 4:19 a.m. after breaking a glass window in his apartment with his fist, giving himself a direct line of sight of FedExForum and its surrounding parking lots. Upon obtaining a search warrant for his home, authorities allegedly recovered a 9mm Glock, multiple firearms, and binoculars. Hyman is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing today (July 18).

We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended. — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) July 17, 2022

I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely. — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) July 17, 2022

In response to news of Hyman’s arrest, Yo Gotti took to Twitter to address the situation, thanking the authorities for taking “swift and proactive action” in the protection of attendees and citizens attending his birthday bash. “We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended,” the CMG CEO wrote on social media this past Saturday (July 16).

The 2022 edition of Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash went on as scheduled and included performances from Gotti, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, JT, Lil Boosie, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, Mozzy, BlocBoy JB, and several other artists.