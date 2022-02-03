Young Buck Arrested For Vandalizing Ex-Girlfriend’s Home

Rapper Young Buck was arrested in Tennessee after allegedly vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s home and damaging her vehicles in a fit of rage.

According to The Tennessean, he was booked into the Davidson County jail on a vandalism charge Wednesday morning (Feb. 2). An affidavit filed by the Metro Nashville police notes that Buck allegedly contacted the victim via text and informed her that he was going to come over to her residence. However, when the woman refused to let him into her home after his arrival, Buck became incensed, kicking the front door of her home and causing damage to both the passenger and driver’s doors of her vehicle prior to fleeing the scene. Shortly after the incident, which was captured by security footage, Buck’s vehicle was stopped by police and he was subsequently arrested, but has since been released.

This is not the first time the former G-Unit member has run into legal issues as Buck has made headlines for criminal activity on numerous occasions. In December 2019, the Cashville rep spent Christmas in jail after being arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant stemming from a child abandonment charge in Georgia.

Three years prior to that incident, Buck was sentenced to seven months in federal prison on a probation violation in 2016 as part of a verbal assault case involving another woman.