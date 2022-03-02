Man Who Helped Restore Young Dolph’s Memorial Murdered In Memphis

Jeremiah Taylor, a Memphis resident who helped restore and manage the upkeep of rap star Young Dolph’s memorial site after it was vandalized, was murdered last week. According to Fox 13, Taylor was found dead on Getwell Road in Memphis after being shot and killed. His death is now being investigated by the Memphis Police Department and no suspects have yet to be arrested.

“Jeremiah was a great person,” said Memphis resident Frank Gottie, a longtime friend of Taylor. “He was so creative. He was so on point. He was helpful, he would help anybody.” One of three men who helped maintain Dolph’s memorial, Taylor, who grew up in the same neighborhood as the Paper Route Empire mastermind and attended the same school, spoke with ABC 24 about his dedication to keeping Dolph’s memory alive prior to his own death.

“I want people around the world to know we care about Dolph,” Taylor said at the time. “The love he had with people. A lot of people are realizing and now seeing the person that he always was. Taking care of his community, being a philanthropist, and really promoting financial independence. [It’s] a moral that he taught.”

Fans of Young Dolph set up a memorial outside of Makeda’s Cookies bakery on Nov. 18, 2021 in Memphis. Rapper Young Dolph, born as Adolph Thorton Jr., was killed at the age of 36 in a shooting at Makeda’s Cookies bakery on Nov. 17 in Memphis. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Young Dolph was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021 after being shot and killed while visiting a local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis. Two suspects in the shooting, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, have each been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm, and theft of property over $10,000. Shundale Barnett, who was arrested alongside Johnson while the latter was a fugitive, was charged with being an accessory but was later released and is currently unable to be reached by authorities.

The latest update in Dolph’s murder investigation came last week, as Devin Burns, 26, and Joshua Taylor, 26, were announced as suspects by the MPD. A $2,000 reward has been set for information leading to each of their arrests.

In other news, following Taylor’s death, Lloyd White, the owner of the property where Young Dolph’s memorial site is, announced that he plans on taking it down in the coming weeks, sometime between March 7–12.