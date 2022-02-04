Young Dolph’s Longtime Girlfriend Mia Jaye Joins NAACP To Discuss Violent Crime In Memphis

Young Dolph’s longtime girlfriend Mia Jaye joined the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP to discuss violence in the city. FOX 13 reported the town hall meeting hosted by the civil rights organization on Wednesday (Feb. 2) was to address how to tackle crime. During an interview with the news station, Jaye shared how she continues to speak out against crime prevention.

“That one action has torn out the hearts of many when that should be something that should eat away at your conscience to know that you have literally broken the hearts of mothers, grandmothers, sisters, brothers, children, fiancés, the whole family,” she said.

Jaye runs her own platform outside of the NAACP to address violent crime and death. Black Men Deserve To Grow Old, was an initiative launched by the entrepreneur when her brother was killed in 2020. She has seen a surge in support since Young Dolph was shot to death in last November in his hometown.

Young Dolph attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on Oct. 5, 2019 in Atlanta. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

“Memphis has broken my heart twice,” she said to ABC 13. “I’m robotic in a sense to where I’m so determined to make sure that in Adolph’s name and his honor that some change is made.”

Memphis NAACP President Van Turner also spoke with the news outlet sharing his view on the crime situation in the southern city.

“It’s crime everywhere you go, you can’t escape it, you can’t run from this problem,” he declared.

President Turner added, ”This is not the time to give up now; we are going to keep fighting to make this community better to resolve the crime and the youth violence in this community, and we are going to keep fighting against the state when the state is coming in to do us wrong.”

Last month, Tennessee resident Justin Johnson, 23, was arrested on multiple charges relating to Dolph’s death, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property $10,000–$60,000. Cornelius Smith, 32, also faces first-degree murder and other charges in relation to the crime.

FOX 13 reported the two men were given until Friday (Feb. 4) to hire lawyers to represent them during the criminal trial or one would be appointed.