Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Arrested By U.S. Marshals

A second suspect in the murder of rap star Young Dolph who was on the run for more than a month has finally been captured and taken into custody. Tennessee resident Justin Johnson, 23, who was initially believed to be hiding out in either the Memphis or Atlanta areas, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

Johnson, who also raps under the stage name Straight Drop, had previously vowed to turn himself in to face charges on Monday (Jan. 10) via a social media post, but failed to do so, instead opting to drop a new music video for his single, “Track Hawk” that same day. Johnson faces multiple charges relating to Dolph’s death, including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and theft of property $10,000–$60,000.

US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured @TBInvestigation #MostWanted fugitive Justin Johnson in Ind. He was wanted for the Nov '21 murder of Adolph Thornton in Memphis. Thornton was a rapper known as #YoungDolph. pic.twitter.com/bp5Fb4AH15 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) January 12, 2022

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis, and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich are set to hold a joint press conference Wednesday (Jan. 12) to provide more details regarding Johnson’s arrest. In addition to Johnson’s detainment, another man suspected to be involved in Dolph’s death was indicted on murder charges on Tuesday. Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted by a grand jury on first degree murder and other charges, according to the Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney’s Office.

Previously arrested in South Carolina last month on an auto-theft warrant related to the vehicle used in Young Dolph’s murder, Smith has been transferred from DeSoto County Jail in Hernando, Miss., to Shelby County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 while visiting a Memphis cookie shop days prior to his annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, which the 36-year-old was in town for at the time of his death.