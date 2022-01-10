Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson To Surrender To Police

A suspect in the murder of rap star Young Dolph has announced plans to turn himself into police custody on Monday (Jan. 10) after being on the run from authorities for the past month. Memphis resident Justin Johnson, also known as rapper Straight Drop, is wanted for first degree murder and is believed to be the gunman in the Nov. 17, 2021 attack that took Dolph’s life at the age of 36.

The 23-year-old took to his Instagram account over the weekend to proclaim his innocence while revealing that he plans to surrender to police to face the charges, but is confident that he’ll be back on the streets in no time. “Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” the alleged murderer wrote in a post on his Instagram Story.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, U.S. Marshals and local police are on the hunt for Johnson, who has an alleged history of gang activity and is considered armed and dangerous. He is currently on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list and there is a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Johnson was initially connected to Dolph’s murder after the getaway car that was captured on surveillance footage was found outside of the same house where Johnson, who is rumored to have fallen out with Dolph prior to his death, recorded one of his own music videos.