Young Dolph Murder Suspect Indicted For Ordering Hit That Led To Rapper’s Death

A man suspected of orchestrating a hit on late rapper Young Dolph has been arrested and hit with multiple murder charges in connection to the Memphis star’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) and comes nearly one year to the date Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in Memphis while visiting a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021.

“Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for being involved in the Young Dolph murderer,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told reporters following the grand jury hearing. “He played the role of the person who solicited the murder.”

Authorities believe that Govan began hatching the murder plot in July 2021, months prior to the actual hit on Dolph. He is also the father of late rap star Lotta Cash Desto, who was slain during a drive-by shooting in Houston in September. He previously posted a cryptic message on social media voicing his fear that his own transgressions played a part in her demise. It remains unclear whether Desto’s murder and Govan’s alleged involvement in Dolph’s death are linked.

Desto’s father apologized to her after she passed away “I cursed u with my lifestyle” pic.twitter.com/ttMNCyCH20 — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 11, 2022

The suspect’s arrest comes several months after the alleged gunmen in the murder, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and additional firearms charges. Both Johnson and Smith have maintained their innocence and are scheduled to return to court to face trial on January 20. Another suspect in Dolph’s murder, 27-year-old Shundale Barnett, has been charged with accessory after the fact, but was mistakenly released from prison following he and Johnson’s capture in Indiana in January. Barnett has yet to respond to a warrant for his arrest and remains at large.