Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail

A suspected accomplice in the murder of Young Dolph has been released from jail after posting bond.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, Shundale Barnett — who is charged with after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, and theft of property — bonded out of Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2022. Afterward, he was then transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being released from custody on Jan. 21, 2023.

Barnett was initially arrested in January 2022 in Indiana after being discovered in a car with fugitive Justin Johnson, one of the suspected triggermen in the November 2021 slaying of Dolph in his hometown of Memphis.

So far, seven suspects have been identified in the murder of Young Dolph. Johnson, also known as rapper Straight Dropp, and Cornelius Smith are believed to have been the shooters in the crime, while Hernandez Govan has been arrested and charged with ordering the hit on the rap star. Jermarcus Johnson has been arrested and hit with charges of conspiracy to commit murder, and Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been named by the Memphis Police Department as persons of interest.

On Friday (Jan. 20), Johnson and Smith, appeared in Shelby County criminal court after being indicted by a grand jury on the conspiracy charge. During the hearing, the suspect’s attorneys informed the judge that both men will be entering not guilty pleas. In addition, Johnson’s lawyer, Luke Evans, filed a motion seeking to have Judge Coffee removed from the case due to implied bias after revoking Johnson’s phone, writing, and visitation privileges without due process.

“He did so without granting Mr. Johnson a hearing, and it’s our position that that action shows some impartiality on behalf of the court,” Evans told reporters. However, Judge Coffee attributed his decision to the release of a song by Johnson titled “No Statements,” which is believed to have been recorded from prison and has since appeared on social media and other platforms.

A grand jury indicted Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson on another charge. Conspiracy. They have been indicted but not yet formally charged. Their lawyers told the judge they’ll enter a not guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/0Ip4DYU3Cl — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 20, 2023

Johnson and Smith both face up to 60 years in prison if convicted. They return to court to face trial for the murder of Young Dolph on March 24.