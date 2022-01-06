Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified, Warrant Issued For His Arrest

Authorities have revealed the identity of a suspect in the murder of rap star Young Dolph, who was shot and killed outside of a local Memphis cookie shop in his hometown on Nov. 17, 2021. The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation (TBI), U.S. Marshals, and the Memphis Police Department announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Memphis resident Justin Johnson, who is alleged to have been involved in the “Preach” rapper’s death. There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts and subsequent arrest.

“We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000,” TBI wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday (Jan. 5). “He should be considered armed & dangerous. Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

#TNMostWanted fugitive Justin Johnson is 23 years old, 5’8”, 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Johnson or have information about his whereabouts call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1Ifpqa7RtK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

Johnson, who has also been added to the TBI’s “Most Wanted” list, is also known as Memphis rapper Straight Drop, and reportedly has direct ties to Young Dolph, whom he’s rumored to have fallen out with in light of the rapper’s rising success. It is alleged that the house the getaway car, a grey Mercedes Benz, was found outside of is the same house featured in the music video for Johnson’s song “Going Straight In,” which was uploaded to YouTube days following Dolph’s murder. Johnson is believed to be in Memphis or Atlanta.