Young Dolph Murder Trial Set For March 2024

Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A trial date has been set for the suspects accused of murdering late rap star Young Dolph in a 2021 shooting.

According to FOX13 Memphis, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith will both start trial on March 11, 2024 to face multiple charges, including conspiracy, first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, employ of firearm with intent, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and theft of property.

The state will not be seeking the death penalty nor life penalty without the possibility of parole if either are convicted of the charges. Johnson and Smith have both plead not guilty on all charges.

Young Dolph attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

In a court hearing held on Friday (July 14), it was revealed that Johnson will be placed in administrative segregation in order to be able to communicate with his lawyer, the law office of his attorney, and two court-approved family members. The suspect had previously had his telephone privileges revoked after recording and releasing a rap song from jail in November 2022.

Johnson and Smith are accused of gunning down Young Dolph in an ambush shooting in his hometown of Memphis in November 2021. Smith was arrested in South Carolina in December 2021 on an auto-theft warrant in relation to the car believed to be used during the murder of the PRE rapper. Johnson was announced as a suspect in the murder by Memphis police in January 2022 and was arrested in Indiana by U.S. Marshalls on a fugitive warrant.

A third suspect, Govan Hernandez, has also been arrested and charged with Dolph’s murder.