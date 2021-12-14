Young Dolph’s Public Memorial Tickets Sell Out In 90 Minutes

Tickets to the public memorial that’s been scheduled to allow fans to pay their respects to late rap star Young Dolph have sold out, according to reports. The memorial, which is scheduled to take place this Thursday (Dec. 16) at the FedEx Arena in Memphis, Tenn., sold out 90 minutes after going on sale on Monday (Dec. 13) morning. The service comes nearly a month to the day Dolph was murdered while visiting a local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis on Nov. 17.

Announced by Memphis pastor Earle Fisher following Dolph’s funeral in late November, the memorial will include speeches from close friends and family, as well as performances from artists on his Paper Route Empire label.

“With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner,” said Fisher of the ongoing investigation of Dolph’s death, which has yet to yield any arrests. “The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County, and often we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up.”

In addition to the public memorial honoring Dolph, the city of Memphis will be honoring the fallen rapper by naming a street after him, news that was revealed by Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley. The ceremony for the unveiling will take place on Wednesday (Dec. 15) at an intersection near Dolph’s childhood home in the Castalia Heights section of South Memphis.