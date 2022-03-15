Young Dolph Was Shot 22 Times During Ambush, Autopsy Reveals

Late rap star Young Dolph was shot 22 times during the ambush that took his life in November 2021, reports Fox 13 Memphis. On Tuesday (March 15), the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center’s autopsy determined that he succumbed to over two dozen gunshot wounds in areas of the head, neck, torso, back, and arms. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Young Dolph was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis. Two suspected gunmen, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, have each been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm, and theft of property over $10,000. Both have pleaded not guilty and have a court hearing scheduled for March 24.

Shundale Barnett, who was arrested alongside Johnson, was charged with being an accessory but was later released and is currently unable to be reached by authorities. Two other suspects in the case, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, were identified in February. Burns was taken into custody two days later and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges. Taylor has yet to be arrested.