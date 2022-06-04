Rapper Young Moose Receives $300K Settlement In Lawsuit Against Crooked Baltimore Police

Young Moose became $300,000 richer after the city of Baltimore was ordered to pay him following his experience with corrupt police.

Moose, whose real name is Kevron Evans, filed a lawsuit in March 2021 against the city, its police district, and several officers who served on the infamous Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF). The rapper accused the police district of illegally obtaining arrest warrants, repeatedly harassing him, and planting drugs on him during a 2012 search. One of the officers, Daniel Hersl, was caught doing the latter with crack cocaine.

If that doesn’t sound bad enough, the search led to an arrest, causing Moose to be wrongfully incarcerated for two years, which he implies robbed him of music career opportunities and has tarnished his reputation. The charges were eventually dismissed in 2020.

“In order to resolve this case, avoiding the expense, time, and uncertainties of further protracted litigation and the potential for an excess judgment, BPD and the city agreed to offer plaintiff a settlement payment of $300,000.00,” the Board of Estimates agenda concluded.

“As with the prior GTTF settlements, we believe this settlement is in the best interest of both the city and the plaintiff who may have been harmed by the misconduct of former GTTF members,” the city’s law department added.

Hersl is currently serving 18 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and robbery in 2018, as part of a federal investigation into the corruption of the Gun Trace Task Force. He was also accused of stealing thousands of dollars, including from civilians.

The former officer has also been depicted in the HBO show We Own This City by actor Josh Charles. The miniseries is also an adaptation of a book written by former Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton about corruption inside the GTTF. Young Moose also played himself in the series.

The rapper initially sued the city of Baltimore for $1.5 million but told TMZ that he’s glad he received something for all that he’s been through. “I’m satisfied because I’m blessed. I’m grateful. I come from nothing. At the end of the day, that 300 was better than nothing,” he said. “Anybody from the bottom or [who] represent what I represent, coming from the trenches will understand, as long as I beat those pigs, it is what it is.”

Young Moose’s $300,000 settlement is one of many incidents involving the infamous task force. Similar lawsuits against its discredited officers have cost the city of Baltimore more than $10 million in settlements.

Watch the news story above.