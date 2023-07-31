Young Thug’s Attorneys File Motion To Suppress Goat Sacrifice Video

Young Thug’s attorneys have filed a motion to suppress footage of the arrest of a YSL codefendant, which depicts the alleged sacrifice of goats during a religious ceremony.

According to WSBTV, a copy of the motion, which was obtained by Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, indicates that Thug’s legal team believes the video captured during Shannon Stillwell’s arrest is damaging to both Stillwell and his client. It also argues that the video being shown to potential jurors will cause prejudice against both defendants and should be suppressed on those grounds.

Stillwell was arrested for murder on March 17, 2022, a little over a month prior to authorities in Georgia rounding up and charging Young Thug, rapper Gunna, and other alleged YSL members as part of a sweeping RICO indictment against the perceived gang. He and Thug are two of the remaining eight codefendants that have yet to be convicted or take a plea deal in the YSL RICO indictment and are expected to face trial, which is currently in the jury selection process.

According to reports, the legal team of the rap star, born Jeffrey Williams, also requested the rapper be granted bond due to concerns for his health, stating that his “lifestyle” in jail “has caused physical harm.”

His attorneys, who reportedly made the request during a court hearing earlier this month on July 21, also cited their client’s prior kidney problems and the lack of nutritious food in the facility he’s being held as contributing to him gaining an excessive amount of weight. However, the request for bond was denied, meaning Thug will remain incarcerated while he awaits trial.