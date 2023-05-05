Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Arrested On Gun Charge

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk has been arrested on a gun charge. This comes just five months after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

XXL secured police documents on Friday (May 5) which state the Atlanta rapper was arrested on Thursday (May 4) in his hometown. He was reportedly held up at a traffic stop where police discovered a firearm in his vehicle. The “Real” rapper was charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon, participation in a criminal street gang plus window tint and seatbelt violations.

Unfoonk, née Quantavious Grier, pled guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property back in December 2022. With this move, he was given a 12-year prison sentence which was commuted to two years of time served and 10 years of probation. His probation ruled that the My Struggle rapper could not have any contact with Young Thug and complete 750 hours of community service with a 6 p.m. curfew.

Unfoonk was one of the 28 YSL members arrested in May 2022 when the RICO charges first took place. Over the last several months, 14 members of the group, namely Gunna, have taken plea deals. There have been several wild moments in the midst of this case such as Thugger allegedly being handed a Percocet pill while in court, a jury member trying to try to live stream court proceedings, and a judge forcing another juror to write an essay.