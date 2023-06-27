Young Thug’s Lawyer Files Motion To End RICO Case Due To Statute Of Limitations

Young Thug and his legal team remain committed to trying to end the YSL RICO case and free the rapper. His attorneys recently filed a motion to dismiss the case based on the statute of limitations.

XXL obtained documents that detail Thugger’s lawyer Brian Steel’s justification to drop the RICO charges against all of the YSL co-defendants. “In order to satisfy the crime of RICO conspiracy, the prosecution must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that at least one (1) overt act was committed in furtherance of the conspiracy within the Statute of Limitations,” he wrote in the motion. “To satisfy the Statute of Limitations, the overt act must have occurred within five (5) years of the filing of the Bill of Indictment with the Clerk of Court.”

“Both the original Indictment as well as the re-Indictment have overt acts numbers 1 through approximately 61 with a date more than five (5) years before the return of the Indictment,” Steel continued later in the motion. “Since overt acts numbers 1 through about 61 are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations, these overt acts cannot support a conviction of Mr. Williams (or any of the accused) since said overt acts are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations.” Steel believes any crimes from before May 2017 should be thrown out by the judge.

UPDATE: Young Thug's lawyer has filed a motion that argues that any accusations that happened more than 5 years before his arrest date is outside of the statute of limitations for a RICO charge and needs to be removed out of the YSL RICO indictment. pic.twitter.com/jV6C9U8Hwx — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 27, 2023

While it remains to be seen whether this motion will yield the results that Young Thug and his team seek, they are exploring some other methods of lightening up an already tough case. The BUSINESS IS BUSINESS rapper’s legal team filed a motion to suppress evidence that prosecutors plan to bring up in the trial related to the Atlanta rapper allegedly providing information on an undisclosed murder.

AllHipHop obtained documents that read, “The prosecution and some of its witnesses, including, but not limited to, Detective Quinn, may wrongly state that Mr. Jeffery Williams was in the back of their police car at some point and gave information on a Murder case.” Brian Steel claims this is untrue, irrelevant, and took place when the 31-year-old was young. He even claims that the prosecution has been intimidating witnesses.

Young Thug has been in jail since May 2022 when all of YSL was arrested for RICO charges. Since then, several members, including Gunna, have been released for taking plea deals. Gunna and Thug released albums in back-to-back weeks, notably with neither appearing as features on their respective projects.