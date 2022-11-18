Young Thug And Gunna’s RICO Trial Date Set For January 2023

Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

YSL rappers Jeffrey “Young Thug” Williams and Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens have sat in Fulton County Jail since May, awaiting a trial date for their RICO case. On Thursday (Nov. 17), during a pre-trial hearing, Georgia judge Ural Glanville confirmed the legal proceedings to begin Jan. 9, 2023 — 11Alive reports. Glanville estimates that the trial “could last from six to nine months.”

Young Thug and Gunna virtually appeared in court in green jumpsuits and white thermals. In the last six months, the two have remained incarcerated with multiple bond request rejections.

New pictures of Young Thug & Gunna in court today ? pic.twitter.com/X45OWPLSQ7 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 17, 2022

Young Thug was arrested on a 56-count indictment on May 9 after his Atlanta home was raided. He was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Ahead of Glanville’s decision to move forward with January’s trial date, district attorneys sought to delay proceedings until March back in October.

“A continuance to the final week in March would protect the speedy trial rights of those who have asserted those rights, while also ensuring that the additional eight defendants have properly prepared appointed counsel,” Fulton County attorney Fani Willis argued in her 10-page motion.

Judge Glanville rebutted with: “The biggest driver that I see is that I’ve no-bonded most all the people in this trial, and they deserve to have a right to go to trial.”

Many of the indicted YSL members were without legal representation at the time.

Per the news outlet, the trial is expected to bring forth “300 witnesses.”

Witness intimidation has continued to play a major role in Young Thug’s multiple motions after being denied a bond. In August, prosecutor Don Geary argued that witnesses were being “threatened with serious violence and death,” claiming to fear Young Thug and possible retaliation.

“They have stated uniformly that Mr. Williams is dangerous, they are afraid of him, that if they cross him he will kill them and their family,” Geary said to Judge Glanville. “And they were very clear about that.”

During the court hearing on Thursday, William’s legal team reportedly requested that certain evidence be thrown out from the case due to the court’s “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Evidence including Thug’s phone records and information from a car rental company are being asked to be suppressed. Allegedly, Young Thug rented a vehicle from Hertz that was involved in the murder of Donovan “Peanut” Thomas Jr. in January 2015. However, Judge Glanville denied the motion to throw out any evidence as of now and denied Young Thug’s fourth request for a bond.

Young Thug’s next court date is set for Dec. 15. It is unclear if Gunna’s court date will be the same day.