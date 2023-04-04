Young Thug Leaves Prison To Attend His Sister’s Funeral

Young Thug walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City.

Young Thug was granted a brief reprieve from his incarceration this past weekend, albeit under unfortunate circumstances, as the rap star attended his late sister’s funeral this past weekend. Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, told XXL that his client was physically present at the private viewing of his elder sister, Angela Grier, which was held at Gus Thornhill’s Chapel in Atlanta on Friday (March 31). Grier passed away in March 2023 and a cause of death has not been announced at this time.

The death of his sibling marks the latest tragedy in the life of Young Thug, as the Atlanta native’s world has been rocked with a string of unfortunate incidents and legal battles. In March 2022, LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Thug’s children, was shot dead in Atlanta following a dispute at a bowling alley. Weeks later, Joshua Fleetwood, 25, was arrested on felony warrants for murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at Fulton County Jail.

Less than a month after Jackson’s passing, Young Thug and numerous affiliates, including rapper Gunna, were arrested and charged as part of the YSL RICO case. The indictment alleges that Thug headed a murderous gang that terrorized the city of Atlanta over the past decade and played a role in the death of Donovan “Big Nut” Thomas, Jr. a close friend of rival rapper YFN Lucci that was gunned down in January 2015. The “Havana” rapper is facing multiple charges, including possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of firearms, and three counts of being a person employed or associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime.

Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug’s new album “PUNK” at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

While numerous YSL members have been released from custody after striking plea deals, Young Thug remains behind bars as he awaits trial and continues to maintain his innocence. Jury selection for the trial is currently underway, with approximately 1,200 potential jurors having been summoned, according to AJC. On Monday (April 3), a potential juror in the YSL trial received a three-day jail sentence for filming inside of the courtroom after being instructed not to by the judge. The woman, only identified as Juror 1004, had her phone confiscated and was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom at the Fulton County Courthouse.

If convicted, Young Thug faces life in prison.