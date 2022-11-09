Young Thug’s Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. Misconduct

Young Thug’s legal team has filed a motion requesting the dismissal of his RICO case, with the rapper’s attorneys accusing the prosecution of misconduct.

The motion, which was filed on Nov. 3, alleges that the District Attorney’s Office of Fulton County “abused its authority by utilizing a sham Grand Jury Subpoena” to retrieve information regarding Thug’s suspected involvement in a murder. According to the document, the Fulton County D.A. knowingly issued a false subpoena to Hertz Corporation to obtain records connecting the Young Slime Life artist to the rental of a vehicle used in the 2015 murder of Donavan “Big Nut” Thomas.

Young Thug’s lawyer finds proof that the State illegally acquired evidence about him renting the car in BigNut’s shooting and files a motion to dismiss the case or suppress all evidence derived from it. pic.twitter.com/XJTGADJkxO — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 5, 2022

According to attorney Brian Steel, the subpoena was “not issued or authorized by any Judge, Clerk of Court, or lawfully or properly empaneled Grand Jury,” and is grounds for dismissal of all related evidence. The subpoena in question yielded the evidence that prosecutors used to link Thug to the murder and robbery charges that have been levied against him.

The “Pushin P” rapper’s legal team described the prosecutor’s actions as “egregious misconduct and blatant misrepresentations under the power of the court.” If the motion is granted, Thug’s immediate release from custody would be imminent.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Young Thug attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In May, Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 others were arrested as part of a 56-count RICO indictment against YSL, which includes allegations of murder, assault, and other threats of violence. Both Thug and Gunna have maintained their innocence and filed multiple motions requesting to be released on bond. Each appeal has been denied.

In October, the first conviction in the YSL RICO case was handed down, Jayden Myrick, known as “SetTrip” or “JayMan” was found guilty of a 2018 robbery and murder in the Buckhead section of Atlanta. He was sentenced to life without parole, as well as three consecutive life sentences and an additional five consecutive years in prison.