Young Thug RICO Trial Juror Sentenced To Jail For Filming Court Proceedings

While Young Thug and YSL’s fate hangs in the balance amid their RICO trial, a juror involved was recently sentenced to jail time. The woman was ordered to spend three days behind bars for filming parts of the court proceedings.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the woman, Juror 1004, was reprimanded by Chief Judge Ural Glanville and subsequently handcuffed and escorted out of the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta. Judge Glanville reportedly gave explicit instructions that nothing could be recorded, and the woman did not follow suit, live streaming what took place inside the courtroom on March 17.

Juror 1004 claimed that she was not live streaming, but instead recorded video and soon deleted it. “I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that,” she said. Law enforcement confiscated her phone and found the video in her “recently deleted” folder. The woman stated that this was her first time acting as a juror and she was not aware that filming court proceedings was against the rules.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

“I went through a very long and arduous process of telling people what they could and could not do and you violated that,” Judge Glanville said to the juror.

This is not the first instance of YSL RICO recordings making headlines. Back in January, surveillance footage surfaced online which showed Young Thug allegedly being handed a Percocet pill by his co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. The PUNK artist’s lawyer, Brian Steel, denied the transaction, claiming Thug did not even know who Adams was nor did he know what was going on.