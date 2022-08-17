Young Thug Sued Over Cancelled Atlanta Concert

Young Thug is being sued for failing to pay back a concert organizer over a canceled June 18 concert due to his felony racketeering charges.

According to Billboard, the A-1 Concert Entertainment lawsuit filed last week claims Thug and his company, YSL Touring LLC, were allegedly paid $150,000 to secure his performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

A-1 owner A’lencio Graham claims his company “reached out to YSL seeking reimbursement” but never received payment. Graham adds that the contractual agreement between the rapper and himself “specifically allows for the reimbursement of funds if Williams cancels.”

“Defendants breached the agreement by canceling the performance on May 9, 2022, when Williams was arrested on numerous felonies charges,” A-1’s lawyers noted. “Defendants breached the agreement, when they failed to reimburse the Plaintiff the $150,000 deposit paid.”

The lawsuit arrives on the heels of Young Thug, legally known as Jeffery Williams, receiving new charges in his RICO case.

On Tuesday (Aug. 9), WSBTV documented that Young Thug now faces new “gang” charges, drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun. The latest charges range from multiple arrests between March 17 and May 9.

He’s been incarcerated for five months following a 56-count indictment on Monday (May 9). Young Thug was denied bond in June 2022 as Judge Glanville deemed the entertainer “a danger to the community.” Glanville also asserted he shouldn’t be able to “buy” his way out of jail because he can “personally pay for an expensive house arrest plan.”

The trial for Thug’s RICO case has been set for Jan. 9, 2023.