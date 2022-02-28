Young Thug Offers Help To African Immigrants Stuck At Ukraine Border

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has garnered global attention with many decrying Vladmir Putin’s decision to greenlight a “special military operation” as an attempt to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

As droves of civilians look to flee the country in search of safety, there have been reports of racial discrimination against Africans at the Ukraine border because of a “Ukrainians first” policy, which gives white Ukrainian citizens precedence over the country’s African populace, is being invoked. Upon learning of the discriminatory practices affecting Africans in Ukraine, rap star Young Thug has voiced his willingness to spearhead an initiative among his fellow rap stars to help assist those stuck at the Ukraine border.

“If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense they not letting us pass,” Thugger wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (Feb. 27). “Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.”

Following Young Thug’s lead, fellow YSL rapper and frequent collaborator Gunna also expressed his well-wishes for the people of Ukraine. In various posts on his social media accounts, including one where he made a play on his “Pushin P” slogan to promote peace, Gunna also acknowledged the ongoing crisis in the East European region.

Various members of the Hip-Hop community have also commented on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including Cardi B, who weighed in with her take on the invasion via Twitter. “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” Cardi wrote. “War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”