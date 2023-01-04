Killer Mike And Lyor Cohen On Young Thug’s RICO Case Witness List

The names of witnesses who could potentially testify in Young Thug’s YSL RICO case have reportedly been released and includes rap star Killer Mike and music executive Lyor Cohen.

According to WSBTV‘s Michael Seiden, 28 witnesses were listed among those expected to testify on behalf of the incarcerated rap star. 300 Entertainment co-founder Kevin Liles, his ex-girlfriend Jerrika Karlae, and attorneys for YSL artist Lil Duke and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy were key names on the list, which also included entrepreneurs, political figures, and family members. The defense also included “Any and all co-defendants in the above-referenced indictment” and “Any and all witnesses named in the State’s Witness List.”

JUST IN: Music executives, rappers, entrepreneurs, city councilman and family members among 28 named witnesses who could potentially testify on behalf of Young Thug during trial. We're still working to get a copy of the State's witness list. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9Vfpy8mDtC — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 3, 2023

Killer Mike, born Michael Render, is a fellow Atlanta native who recently worked with Young Thug on his single “RUN,” which was released earlier this year following the Slime Language rapper’s arrest on RICO charges. Lyor Cohen is credited as influencing Young Thug’s decision to sign with he and Liles’ 300 Entertainment, where the rapper ultimately became one of the label’s biggest stars and Cohen’s greatest finds to date.

Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is scheduled to begin on Jan 9. The 31-year-old is facing charges that include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in a criminal street gang. If convicted of the most serious charges, the rapper could be sentenced to life in prison.

Several of Thugger’s co-defendants have been released thanks to plea deals. While many, like rapper Gunna, managed to avoid testifying against his fellow artist, other members of YSL have agreed to stand as witnesses in the case.