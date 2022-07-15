YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges.

According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”

The case stemmed from YoungBoy’s March 2021 arrest in Los Angeles, during which authorities recovered an FN FNX .45 caliber pistol from his vehicle. However, a number of factors proved to be in YoungBoy’s favor. In addition to insufficient DNA or fingerprint evidence connecting YoungBoy to the weapon. Initial reports claimed the rapper’s vehicle was traveling at 80-90 mph prior to his arrest. It was ultimately determined that the car moved at 40 mph, thus damaging the prosecutor’s case against him. The rapper’s lead defense lawyer James Manasseh also argued that his client was unaware that the gun was in the car.

After his arrest, YoungBoy was extradited to Louisiana following his indictment by a federal jury on firearm-related charges. Last October, the rapper was released from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office after paying a $500,000 cash bond, under the condition that he remain under a 24-hour house arrest at a Utah property with minimal visitors allowed.

While the rapper has been exonerated in Los Angeles, he still faces multiple charges in Louisiana in connection with his 2020 arrest, during which he and 15 additional men were arrested after police responded to reports of weapons being brandished at a video shoot. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities discovered 14 firearms, three grams of marijuana, one dose of hydrocodone, and digital scales on the premises. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges.