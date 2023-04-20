YSL Attorney Arrested At Courthouse On Battery, Narcotic, And Obstruction Charges

Anastasios Manettas, an attorney representing some alleged members of Young Slime Life (YSL), was arrested on Thursday morning (April 20). Just ahead of the day’s proceedings he was taken into custody, as reported by Michael Seiden of local news outlet, WSBTV-2.

Seiden spoke with Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, who revealed that Manettas attempted to bring in prescription pills at a security checkpoint. Labat also stated the attorney threw a cellphone at one of his captains. Manettas represents Miles Farley, whose phone calls from jail have been a key piece of evidence in the RICO trial.

The attorney’s charges include two counts of pills not in their original container, one count of obstruction, and one count of simple battery against a law enforcement officer.

The day prior, Rodalius Ryan—one of the defendants—was escorted out of the courtroom after deputies found “a sizable amount of marijuana” on him. An evacuation followed when two other defendants stood up and began yelling.

Earlier this month, though, Ryan’s attorney Angela D’Williams, submitted a motion asking to be withdrawn from the case because of her profit being “egregiously low for the amount of work and attention this trial requires.”

Justin Hill, who represents another defendant in the YSL case, filed a similar motion. He explained to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “For at least a year’s worth of full-time work, that’s essentially less than minimum wage…to be honest, I could make more money working at Chick-fil-A as a cashier.”

Back in December, Gunna was the first to be released from prison after taking a plea deal—a decision that was taken personally by YSL co-founder, Mondo. He expressed on a podcast, “I always said, bruh, he was a good genuine ni**a […] Come on, my brother. It’s certain s**t you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother.”