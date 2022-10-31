YSL Affiliate Receives Four Life Sentences For Murder

Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug's new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

The YSL RICO case saw its first conviction in the form of Jayden Myrick receiving four life sentences. Fox 5 Atlanta reports the YSL affiliate was involved in a robbery and murder back in July 2018.

Myrick—known by the nicknames “JayMan” and “Set Trip”—and his co-defendant, Torrus Fleetwood, reportedly approached four people outside of a wedding venue in Brookhaven, Ga. Myrick is said to have demanded the people’s belongings which included cell phones, wallets, and other items.

Judge Doris Downs believed 17 year old Jaden Myrick could be rehabilitated. He now faces murder. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/3WrAbGXN6n — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) July 23, 2018

One of the victims, Christian Broder, followed the robbers afterward in an effort to get his driver’s license back, only to be shot in the stomach by Myrick before he and Fleetwood left the scene. Broder died a week after being robbed and shot. Jayden Myrick was 17 at the time of his initial arrest and reported that he was recruited to YSL at the age of nine.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), Myrick was found guilty of 16 counts including violation of street gang terrorism and prevention, malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.

As a result, he was sentenced to life without parole, three consecutive life sentences, and an additional five years.

Young Thug and Gunna were taken into custody back in May and remain behind bars after several unsuccessful bond motions. Their trial is set to begin on Jan. 9, 2023.