YSL Members Lil Duke And Slimelife Shawty Take Plea Deals In RICO Case

Rapper Lil Duke attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Details surrounding the ongoing YSL RICO case continue to unravel, as multiple members of the gang have been released from prison after taking plea deals on Friday (Dec. 16).

Rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty both reportedly plead guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act after admitting their membership in YSL. Both artists were released from custody after having their sentences commuted to time served.

another guilty plea in the YSL case



other than Gunna, Slimelife Shawty may have been the rapper with the most career momentum before the indictment



(tho he was not actually signed to the YSL label and was being pushed by Lil Durk and OTF instead) https://t.co/4nqJqdhwSE — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) December 16, 2022

Lil Duke of YSL also took a plea deal today



a year and a half ago, these guys were on a Billboard No. 1 album pic.twitter.com/FBjs5JOcm4 — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) December 17, 2022

Amid speculation surrounding the nature of the freed YSL members’ plea deals and rumors of their cooperation against incarcerated YSL founder Young Thug mounting, Slimelife Shawty took to Instagram to clear the air.

“Yea I’m home,” the Atlanta rep wrote. “Ain have to snitch to get here d***head. I admitted you slime life was a gang cus it ain’t illegal for no group to be a gang look it up that don’t hurt nobody anybody can be a gang, plus the founder already admitted it stupid. What I pose to say if a founder admitted it. What I den do was say Yes it’s a fact people in ysl commit crimes like murder and etc cus ion no nun bout that.”

SlimeLife Shawty confirms he’s free & explains why him admitting that YSL is a gang doesn’t make him a snitch pic.twitter.com/eytnqAEW2I — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 17, 2022

In addition to Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy has also been released. He reportedly entered an Alford plea, the same deal Gunna received prior to his own release from prison last week. In May, Thug, Gunna, and several other YSL members were arrested as part of a 56-count indictment. The crew has been accused of being a violent street gang responsible for multiple murders and other acts of violence during their decade of operation.

Young Thug, who remains incarcerated and has maintained his innocence, is facing charges multiple charges, including drug possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun. The “Havana” rapper was recently hit with additional charges by the Atlanta District Attorney’s office for street racing, reckless driving, and speeding by the Atlanta District Attorney’s office.

Young Thug’s trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.