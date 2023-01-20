Skip to main content
YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court

Latasha Kendrick claims to have not known the products were in the bag.

Yak Gotti YSL Performing
Yak Gotti attends Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom.

WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.

According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to drop off for her son. The rapper’s attorney Douglas Weinstein informed law enforcement that he received a text from Nyesha Cox, the mother of Yak Gotti’s child about a concealed envelope.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cox after a search revealed rolling papers and tobacco products in the bag.

Young Thug BET Awards
Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Yak Gotti is one of 14 defendants standing trial in a massive indictment, including rapper Young Thug, who also allegedly attempted to obtain contraband in court. The chart-topping artist was allegedly handed a Percocet pill from co-defendant Kahlieff Adams and was caught in a “hand-to-hand drug transaction.”

Caught on video, the Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, is claiming his client, legal name Jeffery Williams was unaware of what was happening at the time.

“The state’s motion is replete with factual inaccuracies, embellishments, and improper attempts to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions. The end result of an investigation into yesterday’s incident was that Mr. Williams was cleared of any wrongdoing,” explained Steel in a statement. “The responsible parties were charged and appeared in court for first appearances this morning.”

