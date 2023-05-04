Lawyer In YSL RICO Case Threatens To Launch OnlyFans Due To Poor Compensation

Angela D’Williams, a state-appointed attorney in the YSL RICO trial, has claimed that compensation for the trial is so low, she may launch an OnlyFans.

According to local Atlanta news outlet WSB-TV, the public defender is frustrated with the low wages over the past year and spoke out against it.

“This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were to do the math, it would be six dollars an hour,” said D’Williams. “I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of.”

She continued, “We were under the impression that [Georgia Public Defender Council] was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans. I asked for additional funds back in March, and that was met with a letter from the director saying she doesn’t need to meet with me anymore. I need to know what she has done to advocate for the appointed counsel in this case.”

The GPDC, however, is countering D’Williams’ claim, and have filed their own motion asking that she be removed from the case for a different reason. The Council believes D’Williams’ motion to withdraw from the trial was a ploy for more money. According to an alleged text between her and a colleague, D’Williams wrote, “I filed a motion to withdraw as a way to force GPDC to pay me more money. Please don’t help the judge grant my motion. The goal is to have the judge deny my motion. If the press asks, please do not say you hope the judge grants my motion.”

Throughout the trial, D’Williams has represented Rodalius Ryan, one of Young Thug’s codefendants. Ryan was the same defendant who was escorted out of the courtroom after deputies found “a sizable amount of marijuana” on him on the same day another public defender was arrested on battery, narcotic, and obstruction charges.