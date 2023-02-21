YSL Woody Caught In 4K Disclosing Alleged Young Thug Murder Scheme

YSL Woody has disclosed an elaborate murder plot that allegedly involved Young Thug in newly released footage. The October 2021 footage shows Woody partaking in an interrogation where he begins to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s involvement in a plan to have someone allegedly killed that night.
As he continues speaking about the rapper’s motives, Woody, née Kenneth Copeland, pleads with the detectives to ensure that divulging the critical information would help his case. However, the authorities said they couldn’t offer him any special treatment. Still, the two detectives assured him they would share the message that he had cooperated with the District Attorney’s office.
“Somebody is supposed to get killed tonight,” Copeland reveals nervously. “This is a murder that’s about to take place with some very hot people, and the stuff that I know right now should help me get out of my situation. I’ll tell y’all this much right here: I know the people who are going to go do it, I can get the time when they’re going to go do it, so y’all can catch them in the act.”
Woody then elaborates on his story, stating that someone named Shell Kell is the intended target. He adds that the person looking to get Kell killed is “mad” at them and “obsessed with this guy.”
Law enforcement begins to press Copeland about who exactly is involved in this deadly scheme, asking the man, “Who are you talking about, Jeffery?” The YSL affiliate nods, confirming the Slime Season entertainer’s involvement.
“This ni**a here so smart, he moving different. It’s hard to keep up with how he moving. He’s not moving how he used to move. But he wants this ni**a so bad that he’s been reckless.”
“That’s why I get away from him,” he continues, after calling Thug “stupid” for remaining in the hood after becoming rich. “That’s why you never see me post. I just hate being around.”
According to WSB-TV, YSL Woody was initially detained on Oct. 27, 2021, after he was found driving his girlfriend’s car, equipped with a loaded gun.
His girlfriend, former police officer Aliyah Jackson, attempted to delete the convicted felon’s Instagram page containing evidence of gang ties. Jackson’s actions led to the officer being arrested as well.
Elsewhere, Young Thug, née Jeffery Lamar Williams, 31, is currently facing nine charges in his RICO case. His multiple charges include a top count of racketeering conspiracy, with prosecutors claiming he had marijuana, codeine, and cocaine.
Prosecutors also allege the superstar had a machine gun and rented the 2014 silver Infiniti Q50 used in murdering Donovan Thomas Jr., a rival gang member, in Jan. 2015.