YSL Woody Caught In 4K Disclosing Alleged Young Thug Murder Scheme

Young Thug is seen at a hearing on the YSL case in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

YSL Woody has disclosed an elaborate murder plot that allegedly involved Young Thug in newly released footage. The October 2021 footage shows Woody partaking in an interrogation where he begins to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s involvement in a plan to have someone allegedly killed that night.

As he continues speaking about the rapper’s motives, Woody, née Kenneth Copeland, pleads with the detectives to ensure that divulging the critical information would help his case. However, the authorities said they couldn’t offer him any special treatment. Still, the two detectives assured him they would share the message that he had cooperated with the District Attorney’s office.

“Somebody is supposed to get killed tonight,” Copeland reveals nervously. “This is a murder that’s about to take place with some very hot people, and the stuff that I know right now should help me get out of my situation. I’ll tell y’all this much right here: I know the people who are going to go do it, I can get the time when they’re going to go do it, so y’all can catch them in the act.”

Truth Teller YSL Woody popped out back on the gram last year after cooperating with the police for 3 hours and solving over 50 crimes… telling in Young Thug, Yfn lucci and others. Ironically in his caption he claims he didn’t cry or cooperate! pic.twitter.com/re8Stiikdi — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 19, 2023

Woody then elaborates on his story, stating that someone named Shell Kell is the intended target. He adds that the person looking to get Kell killed is “mad” at them and “obsessed with this guy.”

Law enforcement begins to press Copeland about who exactly is involved in this deadly scheme, asking the man, “Who are you talking about, Jeffery?” The YSL affiliate nods, confirming the Slime Season entertainer’s involvement.

“This ni**a here so smart, he moving different. It’s hard to keep up with how he moving. He’s not moving how he used to move. But he wants this ni**a so bad that he’s been reckless.”

“That’s why I get away from him,” he continues, after calling Thug “stupid” for remaining in the hood after becoming rich. “That’s why you never see me post. I just hate being around.”

According to WSB-TV, YSL Woody was initially detained on Oct. 27, 2021, after he was found driving his girlfriend’s car, equipped with a loaded gun.

YSL Woody snitching to detectives & telling them about young thug wanting to get someone killed & even tells detectives he’ll get on FaceTime to prove it ??? pic.twitter.com/mxXd36m0Mn — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 18, 2023

His girlfriend, former police officer Aliyah Jackson, attempted to delete the convicted felon’s Instagram page containing evidence of gang ties. Jackson’s actions led to the officer being arrested as well.

Elsewhere, Young Thug, née Jeffery Lamar Williams, 31, is currently facing nine charges in his RICO case. His multiple charges include a top count of racketeering conspiracy, with prosecutors claiming he had marijuana, codeine, and cocaine.

Prosecutors also allege the superstar had a machine gun and rented the 2014 silver Infiniti Q50 used in murdering Donovan Thomas Jr., a rival gang member, in Jan. 2015.